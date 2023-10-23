Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 3,554,168 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,554,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.51% of CGI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

