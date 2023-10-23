Bank of Montreal Can Invests $366.11 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,626,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 8.14% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,430,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,342,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

