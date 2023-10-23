Barclays Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

