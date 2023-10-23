Barco (BCNAF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barco to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barco N/A N/A 5.57 Barco Competitors $628.66 million $15.19 million -608.93

Barco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barco. Barco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A Barco Competitors 101 737 1155 4 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 56.33%. Given Barco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Barco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barco N/A N/A N/A Barco Competitors -15.16% -7.28% -3.12%

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

