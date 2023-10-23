Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,821 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. 198,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

