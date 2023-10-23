Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 287,550 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 955.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

