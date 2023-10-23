Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.90. 210,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $196.76 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.