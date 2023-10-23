Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37,063.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.98. 402,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,853. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

