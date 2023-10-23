Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $64.51. 35,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,343. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.