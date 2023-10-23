Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

