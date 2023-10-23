Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $217.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

