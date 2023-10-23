Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

