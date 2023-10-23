Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

