BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.11 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

