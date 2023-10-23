Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,218.68.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $39.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,795.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,286. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,764.00 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,073.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,851.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

