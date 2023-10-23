BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 622.10 ($7.60).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($7.94) to GBX 660 ($8.06) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.99) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their target price on BP from GBX 515 ($6.29) to GBX 555 ($6.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Insiders Place Their Bets

BP Trading Down 1.4 %

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($457.31). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($457.31). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($379.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $106,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at GBX 545.40 ($6.66) on Monday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 445.25 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.79.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,682.93%.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.