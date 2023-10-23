BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.52

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 48420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
