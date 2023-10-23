Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 71.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter worth $207,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

