Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 213.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 130,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

