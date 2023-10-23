Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Brinker International stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 242.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

