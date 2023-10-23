Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Target Price at $475.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.92) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

