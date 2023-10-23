Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $6.58

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Big Lots

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.85 on Monday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.