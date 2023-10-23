Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $96.18

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.59.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.