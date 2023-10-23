Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $40.08

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

