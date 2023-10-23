Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $172.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.50.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Middleby by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

