Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $8.38

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Transocean by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Transocean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.