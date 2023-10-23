C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

