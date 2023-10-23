C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $18.39 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after buying an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $251.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.11 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

