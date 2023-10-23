C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $45.22 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

NYSE:EW opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

