C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 111,401 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,401 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 3.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $254,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HDB opened at $56.95 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.