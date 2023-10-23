Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Saietta Group (LON:SED)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Saietta Group (LON:SED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Saietta Group Trading Down 31.5 %

Shares of LON:SED opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 0.06. Saietta Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Saietta Group Company Profile

Saietta Group plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells light duty and heavy duty electric drive systems for electric vehicles. It offers engineering services, including market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build, and vehicle testing services.

