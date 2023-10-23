Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.09.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
