Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE CU opened at C$28.63 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.14.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2995984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

