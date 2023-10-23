CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

