Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $84,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.