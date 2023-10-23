Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -774.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $19,373,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

