Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $967.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

