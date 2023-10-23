Chia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $204.37 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Chia has a market capitalization of $204.37 million and $11.31 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $23.19 or 0.00075720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,814,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,814,571 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

