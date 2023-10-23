China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

