Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $138.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

