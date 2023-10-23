CIBC Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.18.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
