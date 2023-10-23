CIBC Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.71.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$16.25 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$30.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.33.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.