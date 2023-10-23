Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

