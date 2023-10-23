Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $120.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $110,930.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,364,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

