Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday.

BBCP stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $120.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $110,930.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,275,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,364,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

