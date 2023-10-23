ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 10.0 %

CFRX stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.