Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $47.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

