CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CXW opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,116 shares of company stock worth $1,904,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

