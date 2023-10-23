Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,803,000 after buying an additional 1,840,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,814,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,586,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,965,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,991,000 after buying an additional 733,079 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

