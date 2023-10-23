Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NYSE:COUR opened at $17.84 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $30,138.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,758 shares of company stock worth $12,147,839. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

